 HawgBeat - Fayetteville takes tune up win over Greenwood, latest from Turner, Sategna
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-21 15:07:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Fayetteville takes tune up win over Greenwood, latest from Turner, Sategna

Fayetteville Bulldogs welcomed Greenwood for the annual pre-season scrimmage.
Fayetteville Bulldogs welcomed Greenwood for the annual pre-season scrimmage. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Fayetteville's 2020 season kicks off next week and they're looking ready after a 16-7 one-half victory in their preseason scrimmage versus Greenwood.

Razorback wide receiver and track offer Isaiah Sategna got the Bulldogs rolling with a 45-yard catch and run for the first score of the game. Fellow junior wide receiver Dylan Kittle put them up 14-0 before Greenwood answered with a rushing touchdown. Arkansas linebacker offer Kaiden Turner wrapped things up with a safety making it 16-7.

Sategna was targeted just three times but finished with three catches for 51 yards–included a pop pass for no gain, the 45-yard TD and a six-yard screen. Turner was very act defensively, racking up four tackles, including the end zone "sack." He also applied pressure to the scrambling Greenwood QB who threw a pick, setting up the initial score.

Greenwood's defense was led by Jordan Hanna, younger brother of Razorback walk-on defensive end Morgan Hanna. The outside linebacker with an offer from Southern Miss had three sacks and a tackle for loss.

HawgBeat caught up with Sategna and Turner after the game to get the latest:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}