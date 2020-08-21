HawgBeat - Fayetteville takes tune up win over Greenwood, latest from Turner, Sategna

Fayetteville's 2020 season kicks off next week and they're looking ready after a 16-7 one-half victory in their preseason scrimmage versus Greenwood.

Razorback wide receiver and track offer Isaiah Sategna got the Bulldogs rolling with a 45-yard catch and run for the first score of the game. Fellow junior wide receiver Dylan Kittle put them up 14-0 before Greenwood answered with a rushing touchdown. Arkansas linebacker offer Kaiden Turner wrapped things up with a safety making it 16-7.

Sategna was targeted just three times but finished with three catches for 51 yards–included a pop pass for no gain, the 45-yard TD and a six-yard screen. Turner was very act defensively, racking up four tackles, including the end zone "sack." He also applied pressure to the scrambling Greenwood QB who threw a pick, setting up the initial score.

Greenwood's defense was led by Jordan Hanna, younger brother of Razorback walk-on defensive end Morgan Hanna. The outside linebacker with an offer from Southern Miss had three sacks and a tackle for loss.