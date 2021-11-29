FBS commit considering PWO offer from Hogs

With the early signing period just a couple weeks away, Arkansas has most of its 2022 class secured.

The Razorbacks have limited scholarships available for the time being, so they are able to spend some more time looking for preferred walk-ons and they seem to have found an intriguing prospect in Ethan Joseph.

Currently committed to Air Force, Joseph is a 5.2 two-star prospect out of King’s Ridge Christian in Alpharetta, Ga., and also has offers from Army and UAB.

Despite that commitment, he was among a large group of unofficial visitors in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ regular-season finale Friday. He watched the Razorbacks take down Missouri 34-17 and got a chance to talk to head coach Sam Pittman, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and director of recruiting Butler Benton.

“The visit was amazing,” Joseph said. “The town is great, campus even better than I imagined and facilities top notch. Coach Pittman, Coach Benton and Coach Scherer made the visit very special.”