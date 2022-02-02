FCS program signs Rivals250 safety previously committed to Arkansas

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Myles Rowser, the lone Arkansas commit who didn’t sign during the early signing period, has instead signed with Campbell, an FCS program in North Carolina.

It had been rumored for several weeks that the Razorbacks wouldn’t sign the four-star safety from Michigan and multiple sources confirmed that to HawgBeat prior to National Signing Day on Wednesday.

What had remained a mystery, though, was where Rowser would end up. That is now known, as Campbell announced him as part of its 2022 signing class.

It is the second straight offseason the Camels have landed a player with ties to the Razorbacks. Last year, they landed Alexy Jean-Baptiste from the transfer portal. A former Arkansas linebacker, Jean-Baptiste spent the previous two seasons at Florida International before using his “super senior” season at Campbell.

A one-time Michigan commitment who announced his pledge to the Razorbacks last March, Rowser slid out completely out of the top 100 and settled in at No. 150 in the final Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

With the loss of Rowser, as well as commitments to other programs, Arkansas has fallen from No. 18 to No. 26 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. It is 11th in the SEC, ahead of only Ole Miss, Florida and Vanderbilt.

However, it’s worth noting that those rankings do not factor in transfers and the Razorbacks had a lot of success in the portal. They have landed five transfers so far this offseason: wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma, defensive end Landon Jackson from LSU, linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama, cornerback Dwight McGlothern from LSU and defensive back Latavious Brini from Georgia.

Arkansas has room to add three more players in its 2022 class and will likely use those spots on transfers later this spring.