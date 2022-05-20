 Film Breakdown: Arkansas Razorbacks 2024 quarterback target Walker White from Little Rock Christian
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-20 10:29:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Breakdown: Arkansas 2024 QB target Walker White

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Razorbacks recently pulled the trigger on an offer to Walker White, an Arkansas legacy who plays high school ball at Little Rock Christian. As a member of the 2024 class, he still has a ways to go before getting to college, but he's already No. 147 in the Rivals250.

Considering his connections to the program and the fact he's an in-state prospect, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to dive into the film to see what kind of player White is...

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}