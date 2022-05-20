Film Breakdown: Arkansas 2024 QB target Walker White

The Razorbacks recently pulled the trigger on an offer to Walker White, an Arkansas legacy who plays high school ball at Little Rock Christian. As a member of the 2024 class, he still has a ways to go before getting to college, but he's already No. 147 in the Rivals250.

Considering his connections to the program and the fact he's an in-state prospect, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to dive into the film to see what kind of player White is...