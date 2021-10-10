 Film Breakdown: Arkansas Razorbacks target and 2023 4-star QB Avery Johnson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-10 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Breakdown: Arkansas target and 2023 4-star QB Avery Johnson

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

Arkansas already has three commitments in the 2023 class and is actively pursuing more. One of its top targets is Avery Johnson, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Kansas.

Check out the tape from the first few games of his junior season to see what kind of player Johnson is…

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}