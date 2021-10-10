Film Breakdown: Arkansas target and 2023 4-star QB Avery Johnson
Arkansas already has three commitments in the 2023 class and is actively pursuing more. One of its top targets is Avery Johnson, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from Kansas.
Check out the tape from the first few games of his junior season to see what kind of player Johnson is…
