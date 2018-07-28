Film Session: 3-star Arkansas DB Commit Myles Brooks
New Hogs commitment Myles Brooks gives secondary coach Ron Cooper a Swiss Army knife in the defensive backfield for 2019.
First off, it’s hard to ignore that Brooks measures up at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and while he’s listed as a cornerback, can also move in to safety as well. The 3-star defensive back uses his length to his advantage, particularly against smaller, speedier wide receivers. Brooks is a big hitter in coverage and often uses that tactic to break up passes. He delivers big pops at the point of attack and the film shows that this tactic is usually successful.
