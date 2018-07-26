Ticker
Film Session: 4-star Arkansas DE Commit Collin Clay

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

There is a ton to like about new Arkansas commitment Collin Clay, a 4-star defensive end measuring up at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. For one, Clay lines up all across the defensive line, most notably as a 5-technique, but also sees some action on the inside. With John Chavis running the Hogs' defense, it's easy to see the coaches using Clay in a variety of ways, but he may be best suited as a interior pass-rusher, one that is certainly capable of making an immediate impact.

