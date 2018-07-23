It is easy to see the upside in new Arkansas commitment Eric Gregory's game. First off, at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Gregory splits snaps between defensive end and outside linebacker, but the majority of snaps are taken with a hand in the dirt, often on the strong side of the formation but also as the key rusher on the weak side as well. This is important to note as John Chavis begins accumulating pieces for his 4-3 defense in Fayetteville, Ark., and looks to load up on defensive linemen that fit a certain mold.