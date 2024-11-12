Film study: What Arkansas’ getting in five-star Meleek Thomas

Arkansas landed its second five-star in the 2025 class Monday when Meleek Thomas announced his commitment to the Razorbacks. He joins fellow five-star guard Darius Acuff Jr. to form one of the top backcourt duos in the country out of the 2025 class.

The combination harkens back to some of the top two-guard classes Razorback head coach John Calipari signed at Kentucky: Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox; Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson; and most recently Rob Dililngham and Reed Sheppard.

Thomas and Acuff are their own players, though, and will bring their unique skillsets to Fayetteville. For this piece, we will be taking a close look at Thomas and what Razorback fans have to look forward to next season.