That rule also applies to all redshirt-eligible players, regardless of classification. This year, running back Chase Hayden and defensive end Dorian Gerald were the only scholarship upperclassmen to redshirt, with Gerald doing so because of an injury. They were joined by walk-on punters Reid Bauer and Matthew Phillips.

All but two members of the 25-man class - junior college transfers Myron Cunningham and Chibueze Nwanna - came from the high school ranks and were eligible to appear in as many as four games and maintain their redshirt thanks to a relatively new NCAA rule.

With the Razorbacks coming off the first 10-loss season in school history, many were expected to make an immediate impact and that’s what happened. Five of them worked their way into the starting lineup, two more had significant roles and several others got playing time.

An early enrollee, Brooks earned the starting nickel back job early on and never relinquished it. He finished the season with three pass breakups and 25 tackles, but struggled with missed tackles, racking up 11, according to Pro Football Focus. He also allowed 33 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets this season. That contributed to his abysmal 49.9 overall grade, which ranks 609th out of 626 FBS defensive backs who’ve played at least 400 snaps. However, Brooks ended the year strong with an interception and season-high 78.8 grade against Missouri.

WR Treylon Burks



Games: 11 (9 starts)

Snaps: 433 offense, 55 special teams

PFF Grade: 67.4 (O), 61.3 (ST)

One of the most touted in-state prospects in a long time, Burks was one of Arkansas’ top weapons on offense and special teams this season. As a receiver, he caught 29 passes for 475 yards, figures that rank fourth and third, respectively, among true freshmen in UA history. When Deon Stewart went down with a torn ACL before the season, Burks became the primary punt returner and averaged 10.8 yards on 12 returns, highlighted by returns of 32 and 26 yards. An injury to De’Vion Warren later in the season led to him taking over kickoff return duties, as well, and he averaged 22.6 yards on 10 returns, highlighted by a 42-yarder. Including 35 rushing yards on nine attempts, Burks racked up 866 all-purpose yards. His 14.4 yards per touch ranked 34th nationally and led all FBS freshmen.

DE Collin Clay

Games: 11

Snaps: 292

PFF Grade: 59.6

The only defensive end who didn’t enroll early, Clay didn’t play in the opener against Portland State, but then became a staple in the rotation for the rest of the season. He never played fewer than 15 snaps over the final 11 games and actually averaged 32.5 snaps over the second half of the year. Officially, Clay’s only statistics are 17 tackles, including half of a tackle for loss. However, Pro Football Focus also credits him with three hurries and six defensive stops - tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense.

WR Trey Knox

Games: 11 (11 starts)

Snaps: 537

PFF Grade: 66.1

Knox made a splash as an early enrollee, quickly working his way into the starting lineup. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound freshman actually started all but one game, missing the Texas A&M game with a hip injury, and caught 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Most of Knox’s production came early in the year, catching 21 passes for 299 yards in the first four games, before it dropped off down the stretch. His 28 receptions are tied for fifth most among true freshmen in UA history.

DE Mataio Soli

Games: 12 (11 starts)

Snaps: 497 defense, 53 special teams

PFF Grade: 60.2 (D), 58.4 (ST)

Soli pushed Arkansas’ three upperclassmen for a starting job in spring ball and fall camp and eventually took over one of the starting defensive end spots when Dorian Gerald went down with a season-ending injury in the opener. His 60.2 grade is mostly average, but it was the highest among the Razorbacks’ five main defensive ends. He is officially credited with 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries, plus Pro Football Focus gives him 11 pressures (seven hurries and four quarterback hits) and seven defensive stops. It’s also worth mentioning that Soli played several games with a large cast protecting a broken hand.

OL Ricky Stromberg

Games: 12 (11 starts)

Snaps: 722 offense, 19 special teams

PFF Grade: 64.3 (O), 63.4 (ST)

After coming off the bench and playing only five snaps against Portland State, Stromberg moved into the starting lineup at left guard against Ole Miss and then flipping to right guard for the rest of the season. He had some strong performances despite being undersized, allowing just 15 total pressures on 432 pass-blocking snaps.

DE Zach Williams

Games: 9

Snaps: 131

PFF Grade: 55.2

A knee injury sidelined Williams for a couple of weeks in the middle of the season, but he played in every other game. Initially believed to be a redshirt candidate, he saw his playing time jump above 20 snaps against Ole Miss and Colorado State. In the seven games after returning from injury, though, Williams played fewer than five snaps three times and more than 15 just once (24 against Mississippi State). He made just 12 tackles, with Pro Football Focus crediting him with two hurries and three defensive stops.