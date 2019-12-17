The Razorbacks will look to sign anywhere from six to nine commits and targets during the early national signing period beginning December 18 and stretching through December 20.

Here's a list of key signing ceremony times to keep an eye on:

WEDNESDAY

In-state 4-star QB, UNC commit Jacolby Criswell - 9:30 a.m.

Helen Cox HS (Louisiana) teammates, Virginia safety commit Donovan Johnson and linebacker Kelin Burrle - 9:30 a.m.

In-state defensive end commit Blayne Toll, signing from vacation in Mexico - 11 a.m.

In-state defensive end/linebacker commit Catrell Wallace - 12 p.m.

In-state linebacker/defensive end commit Jashaud Stewart - 1 p.m.

Missouri commit, Memphis offensive lineman Ray Curry - 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma safety Myles Slusher choosing between Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon - 2 p.m.

THURSDAY

Tennessee two-way athlete Darin Turner, former Arkansas commit - 12:30-1:30 p.m.