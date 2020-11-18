HawgBeat - Final draft projections for Razorbacks Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones

Final draft projections for Razorbacks Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones
Two Razorbacks are hoping to hear their name called tonight in the 2020 NBA Draft. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones both exited their Arkansas careers early in pursuit of being picked in the 76th annual draft.
Like almost everything since March, this year's draft will be conducted virtually with the prospects celebrating from their homes. The draft starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Since 2000, the Hogs have had six players taken in the NBA draft:
Joe Johnson - 2001, round one, pick 10 - Boston Celtics
Ronnie Brewer - 2006, round one, pick 14 - Utah Jazz
Sonny Weems - 2008, round two, pick 39 - Chicago Bulls
Patrick Beverley - 2009, round two, pick 42 - LA Lakers
Bobby Portis - 2015, round one, pick 22 - Chicago Bulls
Daniel Gafford - 2019, round two, pick 38 - Chicago Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers have the first five picks tonight, but Joe and Jones are more likely to hear their names called in the second round based on final mock drafts:
|Outlet
|Isaiah Joe
|Mason Jones
|
34 (76ers via ATL)
|
51 (Warriors via UTA)
|
34 (76ers from ATL)
|
57 (Clippers)
|
USA Today Rookie Wire (ranking)
|
47
|
29
|
39 (Pelicans from WASH)
|
n/a
|
36 (76ers from NYK)
|
58 (76ers via LAL)