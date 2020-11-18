HawgBeat - Final draft projections for Razorbacks Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones

Two Razorbacks are hoping to hear their name called tonight in the 2020 NBA Draft. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones both exited their Arkansas careers early in pursuit of being picked in the 76th annual draft.

Like almost everything since March, this year's draft will be conducted virtually with the prospects celebrating from their homes. The draft starts at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Since 2000, the Hogs have had six players taken in the NBA draft:

Joe Johnson - 2001, round one, pick 10 - Boston Celtics

Ronnie Brewer - 2006, round one, pick 14 - Utah Jazz

Sonny Weems - 2008, round two, pick 39 - Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley - 2009, round two, pick 42 - LA Lakers

Bobby Portis - 2015, round one, pick 22 - Chicago Bulls

Daniel Gafford - 2019, round two, pick 38 - Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers have the first five picks tonight, but Joe and Jones are more likely to hear their names called in the second round based on final mock drafts: