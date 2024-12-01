Final ESPN FPI update paints poor picture for Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) dropped in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 28-21 loss Saturday to the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
After coming in at 29th overall following their loss to Texas, the Razorbacks fell nine spots to No. 38 off the back of the loss to Missouri in ESPN’s FPI this week. It's the largest move up or down of the season for the Hogs, which paints a poor picture for Arkansas as it enters transfer portal season.
Projected by the FPI in the preseason to finish with 5.5 wins, Arkansas proved it to be relatively correct by hitting the six-win mark to eclipse bowl eligibility.
According to ESPN, Arkansas finished with the 20th-highest SOS (strength of schedule). The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 37 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 62 in average in-game win probability.
OUR BEST DEAL OF THE YEAR IS LIVE FOR A LIMITED TIME. GET YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT FOR 75% OFF WITH CODE RIVALS24!
After 14 weeks of football, Arkansas dropped to No. 38 in the country in efficiency rankings, according to ESPN. This includes a 60.9 (No. 43) offensive rating.
The defensive rating moved down to 66.3 (No. 33) this week, and the special teams unit increased its rating to 45.9 (No. 89) after the Missouri game.
Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 13 in the FPI just above Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The Hogs are slightly better in the efficiency department, as they slot in at No. 11 in the SEC.
Arkansas will now await its bowl destination, which will be revealed Sunday, Dec. 8.