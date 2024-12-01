Final ESPN FPI update paints poor picture for Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) dropped in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 28-21 loss Saturday to the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

After coming in at 29th overall following their loss to Texas, the Razorbacks fell nine spots to No. 38 off the back of the loss to Missouri in ESPN’s FPI this week. It's the largest move up or down of the season for the Hogs, which paints a poor picture for Arkansas as it enters transfer portal season.

Projected by the FPI in the preseason to finish with 5.5 wins, Arkansas proved it to be relatively correct by hitting the six-win mark to eclipse bowl eligibility.

According to ESPN, Arkansas finished with the 20th-highest SOS (strength of schedule). The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 37 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 62 in average in-game win probability.