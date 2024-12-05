Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 5, 2024
Final Look: Analyzing Arkansas’ win at Miami
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As legendary head coach Nolan Richardson once said, "a raggedy ride is better than a smooth walk," and that was the case on Tuesday night when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) took down the Miami Hurricanes (3-5, 0-0 ACC) 76-73 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 11 and did not hold a lead in the second half until there was 1:48 left in the game. True freshman guard Boogie Fland drilled a three in the corner to give the Hogs the lead and eventually the win.

Arkansas overcame a slow and sluggish offensive start and despite the Hurricanes shooting 48.3% from the field and making nine total threes in the game, did just enough to pull out the victory.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Monday night in a final look at the win over Miami…

*Note: Moving forward with this series, we're only going to give grades out to players who play more than 10 minutes, as it feels unfair to judge a player's performance with limited action.*

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In