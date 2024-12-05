Final Look: Analyzing Arkansas’ win at Miami

As legendary head coach Nolan Richardson once said, "a raggedy ride is better than a smooth walk," and that was the case on Tuesday night when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) took down the Miami Hurricanes (3-5, 0-0 ACC) 76-73 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 11 and did not hold a lead in the second half until there was 1:48 left in the game. True freshman guard Boogie Fland drilled a three in the corner to give the Hogs the lead and eventually the win.

Arkansas overcame a slow and sluggish offensive start and despite the Hurricanes shooting 48.3% from the field and making nine total threes in the game, did just enough to pull out the victory.

HawgBeat hands out the grades for those who played Monday night in a final look at the win over Miami…

*Note: Moving forward with this series, we're only going to give grades out to players who play more than 10 minutes, as it feels unfair to judge a player's performance with limited action.*