Even with a semifinal loss in the SEC Tournament, Arkansas saw its NET resume improve in the final week before Selection Sunday.

The Razorbacks moved up two spots from where they were last Monday and are now sitting at No. 14 in the metric. They also had three non-conference opponents win their respective conference tournaments, with two of them moving up a quadrant.

Despite beating Missouri on a neutral floor for a Quadrant 1 victory, Arkansas ends the week with the same number of Q1 wins as it entered with - six - because Florida dropped just outside of the top 30 to fall to Q2.

The Gators weren’t the only new addition to the Razorbacks’ Q2 wins, though. By winning the Southland Conference Tournament, Abilene Christian moved back into the top 75 and became a Q2 win. It’s also worth noting that North Texas secured its Q2 status by winning the C-USA Tournament.

Combined, Arkansas is 12-6 in Q1 and Q2 games and a perfect 10-0 in Q3 and Q4 games. The only other Division I teams with at least 12 Q1/Q2 wins and no Q3/Q4 losses are Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State and Iowa.

It likely isn’t that important from a NET perspective, but Oral Roberts made a surprising run to the Summit League Tournament title and became a Q3 win for the Razorbacks.

You can find a complete rundown of the SEC and Arkansas’ non-conference opponents below, with their movement from last Monday in parentheses…

(NOTE: The NCAA Tournament selection show will be televised on CBS at 5 p.m. CT Sunday.)