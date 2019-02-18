Ticker
Findlay Prep Center Raymond Hawkins Includes the Hogs in Final Five

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

As expected by most following Mike Anderson's recruiting activity, the Hogs have made the top 5 for Findlay Prep 3-star center Raymond Hawkins.

Making his final five released today were Arkansas, Miss. St. Buffalo, DePaul and Arizona State.

{{ article.author_name }}