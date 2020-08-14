HawgBeat - First Look: Georgia Bulldogs

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Florida alphabetically, Georgia is next up in our first look preview series. Kirby Smart is ready to reload for his 5th season as the Bulldogs' head coach, replacing his offensive line coach, special teams coach and support staff that he lost after Sam Pittman's departure. The Bulldogs will also be breaking out a new starting quarterback after Jake Fromm was picked in the 5th round of the NFL Draft. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll.