HawgBeat - First Look: Georgia Bulldogs

First Look: Georgia Bulldogs
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.
Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Florida alphabetically, Georgia is next up in our first look preview series. Kirby Smart is ready to reload for his 5th season as the Bulldogs' head coach, replacing his offensive line coach, special teams coach and support staff that he lost after Sam Pittman's departure. The Bulldogs will also be breaking out a new starting quarterback after Jake Fromm was picked in the 5th round of the NFL Draft. Georgia is ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll.
Georgia Bulldogs (#4)
2019 record: 12-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series vs Arkansas: Georgia leads 10-4
Last meeting: The Razorbacks faced Georgia last in Little Rock in 2014, succumbing 45-32 to the Bulldog defense, who forced three turnovers in the first half, and their run game led by Nick Chubb. The Hogs fought to climb back from a 38-6 halftime deficit but even 296 passing yards from Brandon Allen couldn't get it done by the end-of-game whistle. A month later against LSU, Bret Bielema would finally break the Razorbacks' conference losing streak of 17 games.
Head Coach: Kirby Smart (5th season, 44-12)
Offense
Coordinator: Todd Monken (1st season) Former OC for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Bucs. Monken was also previously the head coach at Southern Miss and OC at Oklahoma State.
2019 rushing rank: 41st, 185.1 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 72nd, 223.0 yards/game
2019 total rank: 61st, 408.1 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 49th, 30.8 points/game
Returning starters: 2
Key losses: Jake Fromm, DeAndre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson
Defense
Coordinator: Dan Lanning (2nd season) Co-DC Glen Schuman (2nd season) Lanning has coached at Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Sam Houston State, Alabama and Memphis. Before Georgia, Schuman spent eight years with the Crimson Tide.
2019 rushing rank: 1st, 74.6 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 31st, 201.1 yards/game
2019 total rank: 3rd, 275.7 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 1st, 12.6 points/game
Returning starters: 8
Key losses: Tae Crowder, J.R. Reed, Tyler Clark
Recruiting
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 3, 1, 1, 1 (Avg. 1.5)
5-stars signed: 18
4-stars signed: 58
Outlook
It probably won't be a very fun experience for Sam Pittman having to face his former team in Fayetteville a couple years ahead of schedule. Georgia is replacing Jake Fromm with a quarterback new to Todd Monken and his system but Jamie Newman found a lot of success at Wake Forest. After losing DeAndre Swift and the bulk of the starting offensive line, there's a lot of young talent waiting to rise up for the Bulldogs offensively. Defensively, the Bulldogs once again have one of the most stacked units in the nation with plenty of starters returning and experienced back ups. While the Georgia offense is supposed to have a downtick, the defense is likely to continue to hold teams to three touchdown performances or worse. Georgia is the second-hardest team to beat on Arkansas's schedule, placing them at No. 9 behind Alabama.
Difficulty Rating (1-10): 9