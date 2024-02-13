The next step to the NFL has arrived for some Arkansas football players, as five former Razorbacks have been invited to the 2024 NFL Combine, which is a week-long showcase for athletes to participate in drills and perform interviews with NFL executives, scouts and coaches.

A standout defensive back as a transfer from LSU, McGlothern is one of the Hogs' top draft prospects after finishing as a star cornerback for the team. Despite missing three games due to injury, McGlothern finished with 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six passes defended and three interceptions in 2023. He finished with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 91.3, the second-highest in the entire country.

McGlothern spent two years at Arkansas after transferring in from LSU prior to the 2022 season. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches after logging 52 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2022. ESPN has McGlothern rated as the 15th best cornerback prospect available in the draft.

Limmer spent five seasons in Fayetteville and played primarily as an offensive guard before moving to center as a redshirt senior in 2023. Limmer was named AP Second Team All-SEC in 2022 and Pro Football Focus named in Second Team All-SEC in 2021.

In his first and only season at center, Limmer played 809 snaps and earned a 74.5 overall grade from PFF, which was the highest of any Arkansas offensive lineman. Limmer is rated by ESPN as the 7th best center in the 2024 NFL Draft. Analysts Jordan Reid, Matt Miller and Field Yates all have Limmer in their top-5 center prospects.

The Razorbacks received three solid years from kicker Cam Little, who declared for the draft after making 20-24 field goals and 33-33 extra points as a junior in 2023. During his three seasons in Fayetteville, Little was 53-64 on field goals and a perfect 129-129 on extra points.

Little's career-long was a 56-yarder at Ole Miss on Oct. 7 in a 27-20 loss to the Rebels. ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. both have Little as the top kicker prospect in the draft.

Like Limmer, Latham spent five seasons with the Razorbacks and he was also primarily a guard during his time. Latham started in 46 of the 48 games he appeared in with Arkansas.

A native of Jenks, Oklahoma, Latham tied for his lowest career PFF grade as a starter with a 64.7 grade in 2023. He also earned a 64.7 rating when he started 10 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Latham earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2020 and he also picked up a Third Team All-SEC honor from PFF in 2022.

Jeffcoat spent one season with the Razorbacks as a super senior transfer from Missouri. He logged 16 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks during his lone season with Arkansas.

A total of 321 prospects were invited to attend the NFL Draft Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 26 through March 4. Click here for the full lists of players invited.