FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- After over a month away from home, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be back in the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a homecoming matchup against the No. 23 Liberty Flames on Saturday.

The Hogs are riding a two-game winning streak heading into the final stretch of the season. Here are the five biggest questions ahead of Saturday's contest, which is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network:

1. Will the Hogs defer to the second half at the coin toss?

This question has less to do with who wins the coin toss, which is a 50/50 flip anyway, and more to do with the slow starts the team has had this season. Last week, head coach Sam Pittman opted to receive the opening kickoff for the second game in a row, and it ended in a three-and-out for the offense.

With a seemingly-healthy defense, does Pittman opt to let the offense wait to take the field to start the game, assuming they win the coin toss? The defense has had its share of struggles this season, but with most of the guys back, including Malik Chavis, who was "officially, officially, cleared" this week according to Pittman, will he rely on them to get a stop to start the game?

2. Who starts at quarterback for Liberty?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said earlier this week his quarterback room has worn a little thin. Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in the first game of the season, was poised for a return, but has experienced a setback in his return.

The guy who had taken snaps in Brewer's absence is Johnathan Bennett, who Freeze said has not practiced much this week because of the flu.

"We're not even sure who our quarterback is right now," Freeze said. "It's been one of those weeks. It is what it is. We'll go and our kids will play hard, I know that. I like the way they've approached things. It's just that quarterback room's been beat up."

Redshirt freshman Nate Hampton has taken most of the first-team reps in practice this week for the Flames. He has thrown just eight passes, completing three for 76 yards this year.

3. Can a healthy secondary step up against Flames' passing attack?

The Arkansas secondary, as it has been all season, is almost dead last in passing defense, giving up 312 yards per game on average. A lot of that can be chalked up to injuries plaguing the secondary, but they have still struggled nonetheless.

With the quarterback question up in the air for Liberty, the Hogs have been preparing for all possibilities the Flames will trot out on Saturday. If it is Hampton taking the snaps, expect a lot of pressure to get him out of a rhythm early.

4. Will fans see Quincy McAdoo in the secondary?

The true freshman from Clarendon, Arkansas, has garnered praise from both players and the coaching staff on his transition into the secondary, where he played some in high school.

"It’s time that we get (McAdoo) out there," Pittman said this week. "He’s a good player and we’ve moved him over there for a reason and (not playing DB yet) has nothing to do with athletic ability, because he’s as talented as anybody over there."

McAdoo was running with the first team during the media practice availabilities this week, alongside cornerback Dwight McGlothern. His appearance could provide some needed help for the pass defense.

5. Can the Arkansas offense keep up its hot streak?

The Arkansas offense has been on a tear in the last two games against BYU and Auburn, posting 644 yards and 520, respectively.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' group has been clicking on all cylinders, and is almost evenly balanced between passing and rushing yards, averaging 244 yards rushing and 248 passing per game.

Liberty's defense on average gives up 226 yards through the air and 123 on the ground. The Flames held BYU, the only common opponent between Arkansas and Liberty, to just 14 total points and 258 total yards.



Arkansas' offense is on pace to put up historic numbers, but they will be playing a defense who is better than what meets the eye.