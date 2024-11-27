What Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said about Arkansas

Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz. (Photo by © Jeff Blake-Imagn Images)

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 24 Missouri in just four days at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, and Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz spoke to the media Tuesday to preview the matchup. Missouri hasn't quite had the year it hoped for entering the season, but the Tigers still sit with a 9-3 (4-3) overall record with wins over teams like Boston College, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Oklahoma and Mississippi State. Under Drinkwitz's leadership, Missouri has accumulated a 36-24 (21-20 SEC) overall record in five seasons. This year, the Tigers boast the No. 61 total offense (393.4 YPG) and No. 73 passing offense (224.6 YPG) in the country. This will mark the 16th meeting between the two teams, as Missouri leads the series 11-4. The Tigers have won the last two meetings, which includes a blowout last year in Fayetteville, 48-14. Arkansas last won in 2021, a 34-17 victory at Razorback Stadium. The Hogs have never triumphed in Columbia. Here's everything Drinkwitz had to say about Pittman, the Razorbacks and the game this weekend:

On Arkansas and and its coaching staff:

Drinkwitz: "Now to the game this week, Arkansas, the Battle Line Rivalry. It's a great rivalry and a really good football team. I think Coach [Sam] Pittman has done a tremendous job at the University of Arkansas. I just saw a stat today where I think he's the first coach in their history that's gone to four bowl games in the first five seasons that he's been there. He's done an excellent job recruiting and reshaping that roster from last year. "They're very talented, went into the transfer portal, got the right pieces, continually makes great hires. When you look at the hires that Coach Pittman has had in his coordinator positions since he's been there, he's done an excellent job. Coach [Barry] Odom, who did a tremendous job while he was there as the DC and obviously now at UNLV. Coach [Kendal] Briles while they were there. "Coach [Scott] Fountain, his special teams coordinator, who I worked with at Auburn, has been consistently good. Travis Williams, now the defensive coordinator. They play fast, they play physical, they play inspired football. They beat Tennessee at home, a top-10 team this year. They did an excellent job. Then obviously Coach [Bobby] Petrino on the offensive side of the ball. One of the best play callers in college football, one of the best offensive minds in college football. There's really not a scenario or situation that's going to be new or unique to him. So, it's a really, really challenging football game."

On possibly playing in snow against Arkansas:

Drinkwitz: “Well, the first thing we do is we practice in the weather that we play in. So, we'll be outside all week instead of in the indoor (practice facility) and try to get used to the bodily temperature. There are two different types of snow. There's dry snow (and) wet snow. Wet snow sticks and compacts (and) makes it a little bit more difficult to throw, catch, make a slicker ball. "You have to be more cognizant of the way that you're utilizing your cleats and running because the snow will clamp and be a factor in route running and slippage. So, there are some things as a staff that we've already put in place to prepare for, but the reality of it is, that's just part of the game."

On Arkansas' best players:

Drinkwitz: “They've got a really good quarterback, Taylen Green, running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, the tight end Luke Hasz, the wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. I mean, really, really good skill positions, and Coach Petrino uses them in the right way. Defensively, Landon Jackson is one of the best defensive ends in our conference. I think the linebacker group plays really well downhill. Xavian Sorey is a guy that bounces off the tape at you. "In the back end, Hudson Clark, we've played him for five-straight seasons. I remember playing him as a true freshman out here during the COVID season. A lot of these guys, similar to South Carolina, we've played a lot and have a lot of respect for them as a football team and as a program."

On how Drinkwitz has seen Arkansas' program change through the years:

Drinkwitz: “Obviously, last year they were going through some coordinator stuff and changes within their team. But I do think the defensive identity under Coach [Sam] Pittman has been consistent. Relentless pursuit to the football. They're playing a little bit more of a three-safety defense the last three games, which is very similar to what they did with Coach [Barry] Odom. So, you can tell there's a program style, complimentary football. Coach [Travis] Williams does a tremendous job getting those guys playing hard, playing fast. "Since I've been here coaching, Arkansas has had really, really good linebacker play, and that's consistent through Coach Williams, who was an elite linebacker himself at Auburn, and so those guys really stand out. Their defensive line has continued to improve. They retained some really good players and then added some players, so they've got more depth there. "On the offensive side of the ball, Coach Petrino is well known for his quarterback prowess, and he's done a tremendous job with their quarterback. And Ja'Quinden Jackson – Coach Petrino has always believed in having a big [running] back. They really establish the run and then are explosive in the passing game. So, it's complimentary football."

On containing Andrew Armtrong: