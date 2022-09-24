The Southwest Classic game between No. 10 Arkansas and No. 23 is almost here, with the Razorbacks entering the contest a perfect 3-0 after a come-from-behind win over Missouri State and the Aggies at 2-1 following a win over No. 13 Miami.

Arkansas won the contest last year bolstered by a strong defensive effort, notching its first win in the rivalry in 10 years.

Here are the five biggest questions as the Hogs prepare to play the Aggies at 6 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

1. How will the Razorbacks offense start after last week's performance?

It's no secret that Arkansas struggled mightily against Missouri State, and most of that could be attributed to the offense's slow start. They didn't find the end zone until midway through the second quarter, and fumbled the ball twice in critical situations.

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and company can't afford that kind of slow start this week. The Aggies have struggled on offense to start the season, but they boast a strong defense that could spell trouble for the Arkansas offense.

2. Will Myles Slusher's return help the pass defense?

We haven't seen Myles Slusher on the field since the first half of Week 1 against Cincinnati, due to an injury he sustained. His presence has been sorely missed, as the Razorbacks defense has ranked dead last in the nation in pass defense through the first three games of the season.

Slusher's return brings some depth back to a position group that has been plagued by injuries, but the secondary will need to be able to defend the pass well if they hope to keep the Southwest Classic trophy in Fayetteville this year.

3. Can the Razorbacks keep penalties under control?

It's not just about the amount of penalties, but the amount of big plays they wipe out.

Last weekend, the Arkansas defense forced punts on the first two Missouri State drives, and Bryce Stephens had two great returns on the ensuing punts. Unfortunately, they were both called back to holding penalties.

The Razorbacks will need to be more disciplined in all facets of the game on Saturday, but keeping the referees out of the game will be of the utmost importance.

4. Will the running game hold up against tougher competition?

Through three games this season, Raheim Sanders has rushed for 440 yards, which is more than Texas A&M has rushed for as a team so far this year. As a team, the Hogs rank third in the SEC in rushing yards, sitting behind Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

The toughest part of the SEC schedule starts today, though, and the competition will only get tougher. Will the rushing game be able to keep up their pace?

The Aggies give up 178 yards rushing per game on average, and the Hogs will want to establish the run early.

5. How many times does the Arkansas defense get to the quarterback?

The Arkansas defense has sacked the quarterback 17 times in three games, which ranks best in the SEC by a significant margin.

Three Arkansas defenders are in the top five for total sacks in the conference: linebacker Drew Sanders and defensive lineman Jordan Domineck have five each and defensive lineman Zach Williams has three.

The Texas A&M offensive line, however, has only allowed five sacks so far this season. It is likely that the defense is able to get pressure on the quarterback, who is likely to be transfer Max Johnson, but how many times they're able to do so is the real question.