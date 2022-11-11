FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will be back in action on Saturday against LSU, looking to redeem themselves after a loss to Liberty a week ago. LSU won a thriller in overtime against Alabama a week ago and are coming into Fayetteville with plans to keep their spot atop the SEC West secure with a win over the Hogs. Here are the five biggest questions for the Razorbacks heading into the game.

1. Who starts at quarterback for Arkansas?

The health of Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson and the readiness of backup quarterback Malik Hornsby has been speculated upon all week, and it is still unknown who will start under center on Saturday. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said this week Jefferson has practiced more while dealing with a shoulder injury, but he has full faith in Hornsby if Jefferson is unable to go. "Malik practiced well last week and has practiced well this week," Pittman said. "I think he's proven that we should. We certainly have belief that we can have Malik in there and we can go win the game with him." Last week, Jefferson was 23-37 passing with 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the offense was unable to get anything going for the majority of the game. They'll need more firepower if they expect to catch LSU off guard on Saturday.

2. How does the offensive line respond after poor showing last week?

The Arkansas offensive line has been dominant for most of the season, and at one point was graded as the best in the nation according to Pro Football Focus, but last week they put on one of the worst showings in the Sam Pittman era. The Liberty defense combined for 14 tackles for loss, and Jefferson was sacked four times. The Arkansas offense rushed for 144 yards in the loss last week, despite having negative yards for most of the first quarter. They'll need a much-improved showing Saturday to stand a chance. The unit will have to rebound against an LSU defense that has compiled 19 sacks on the year and is only giving up an average of 141 yards on the ground per game. Getting the ground game going on Saturday is going to be an important factor in the offensive success for the Hogs.

3. Is this the week the Arkansas offense gets off on the right foot?

Only one time this season has Arkansas cashed in their opening drive for a touchdown: Week 2 against South Carolina. Most of the Hogs' opening drives have left a lot to be desired, and getting off to a quicker start would significantly improve the team's chances at success. Last week, it took until the final seconds of the first half for Arkansas to get points on the board, thanks to a penalty that put the offense in field goal range for kicker Cam Little to split the uprights from 50 yards out. The execution coming right out the gate has been lacking this season. Is this finally the time for the team to look like a well-oiled machine to start the game?

4. How does the Arkansas defense handle Jayden Daniels?

LSU's first-year starting quarterback Jayden Daniels transferred to the program from Arizona State last offseason, and has grown into a formidable threat to each opposing defense he has faced. On the season, he's completed 69% of his passes for 1,994 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just one interception thrown. An Arkansas passing defense that has been at the bottom of the rankings for the entire season has looked better since getting healthy, along with the addition of true freshman Quincey McAdoo, who recorded a blocked punt and an interception last week. They'll also have to account for Daniels' running ability. It took one 25-yard rushing touchdown in overtime from him for LSU to pull off the upset. He has been the team's leading rusher for the season, picking up 619 yards on the ground and finding the end zone 10 times. "To me, Daniels is the difference in their offense, and it's not just running the ball," Pittman said. "He's an exceptional passer. He's got three really, really good receivers. Counting the tight end, four. They throw the back out a lot, five. They're very talented, but everything starts with him and their o-line's playing better, so they're giving him a lot of time to throw the football as well." Can the Arkansas defense find a way to at least slow Daniels down?

5. How does Arkansas respond with their backs against the wall?