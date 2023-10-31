With two exhibitions in the books, the Arkansas basketball team now has their sights set on the looming regular season, which will begin on Monday against Alcorn State.

Fans had high expectations already, but the two exhibitions performances have given them even more reason for excitement. In particular, an 81-77 overtime victory over No. 3 Purdue in a charity exhibition Saturday has the Arkansas fanbase counting down the days for basketball.

It is evident from the exhibitions that the coaching staff filled many areas of need from last season, plus they added more maturity and experience.

Between the high level of play so far, the already lofty expectations and a rabid fanbase, even the boldest of predictions may not seem bold enough, but we're giving it our best stab with HawgBeat's five bold predictions for the upcoming season: