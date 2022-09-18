FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- It was not quite the blowout that was expected on Saturday, but Arkansas is 3-0 after a come-from-behind 38-27 win over former head Hog Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday.

The game probably left fans with more questions than answers, but the Hogs answered the five questions we asked heading into the matchup.

1. Can the Hogs clean up the penalty problems?

The first two possessions by Missouri State ended in punts, and both were solid returns by Bryce Stephens that ended with the offense getting good field position. Unfortunately, both ended with yellow laundry on the field, and the all-too-familiar sound of a referee calling a holding call.

Overall, the Hogs committed six penalties for 58 yards. The timing of the penalties was enough to make fans pull their hair out, but the number of penalties is down from a week ago.

2. Can the beat up Razorback secondary stop the Missouri State passing attack?

In short, no. Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley consistently got whatever he wanted through the air, finishing 24-of-43 with 357 yards passing and a touchdown. He averaged 8.3 yards per attempt.

The most significant passing play of the night came in true Bobby Petrino fashion. 4th-and-1 in Arkansas territory, Shelley ran a play action pass that found wide receiver Tyrone Scott wide open with no one within 20 yards of him to take a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

3. Will the Missouri State defense be able to stop Arkansas' rushing attack?

In what was the most complex first half in the Sam Pittman era, Arkansas struggled to get anything going on the ground. The Hogs finished the game with 212 rushing yards, with Raheim Sanders again getting the majority of those with 167 yareds, but it wasn't until they found themselves down 17-0 that Sanders was able to get anything going.

Trouble hanging on to the ball also contributed to the issue with the Hogs uncharacteristically fumbling twice in the first half, one by Sanders on the one-yard line and another by quarterback KJ Jefferson that led to Missouri State's first touchdown of the night.

4. Can the Razorback defense continue to get pressure on the quarterback?

Another week down, and another week that the Arkansas Razorbacks lead the NCAA in total sacks. The Arkansas defense got to Shelley eight times, and recorded nine tackles for loss.

Most of those sacks came from linebacker Drew Sanders with 2.5, and defensive linemen Zach Williams and Jordan Domineck, who recorded two a piece. The pass rush wore down the Missouri State offensive line in the second half, keeping the game in hand for the Razorbacks.

5. Will Myles Slusher return?

Myles Slusher did not suit up in Saturday's contest due to an injury he sustained in the first game of the season against Cincinnati. In his place, sophomore Jayden Johnson played the nickel spot on the defense.

The Razorback defense will need to have Slusher back soon, as the Hogs begin the toughest stretch of the season with a game in Dallas against Texas A&M, a home game against Alabama, and then a three-game road trip against Mississippi State, BYU, and Auburn.