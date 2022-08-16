Five Razorback commits land in updated preseason Rivals250

Five Arkansas commits were featured in the final preseason update to the Rivals250, which was released Tuesday morning. With 23 commits now locked and loaded into Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class, Sam Pittman boasts a handful of Rivals250 prospects, matching the team's 2019 total. With two newcomers joining the prestigious list, let's take a look at just how far each commit shifted in its latest iteration.

The lone Arkansas native on this list, tight end commit Shamar Easter overtakes Luke Hasz as the Razorbacks' highest-rated commitment in the latest update. Once ranked as the No. 60 player in the nation, Easter continues his gradual fall down four spots to No. 155 as his Ashdown Panthers look to build off of their 9-3 2021 season.

This iteration of the Rivals250 was harsher to no one than Razorback TE commit Luke Hasz, who fell 128 spots down to No. 206 - the largest drop on the list. A commitment from his brother silenced rumors that Hasz was on flip-watch, and after rising as high as No. 39 in the nation Arkansas may now be landing one of the more underrated players in the country.

The newest of Arkansas' Rivals250 commits saw just a nine-spot drop in this most recent update as he held pat in the low 200s.

A model of consistency since cracking the numbered rankings in February, the Booker T. Washington (Okla.) four-star will have a chance to show Arkansas fans why his commitment was so important to receiver coach Kenny Guiton's 2023 cycle.

The first of two new additions to the club, Paris Patterson was a late addition to Arkansas' 2023 big board. After picking up his offer just weeks before his commitment, Cody Kennedy and his offensive line staff are seeing their scouting pay off on the national stage.