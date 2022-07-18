Five Razorbacks taken on Day 2 of MLB draft

The number of 2022 Diamond Hogs off the MLB draft board is up to eight.

Shortstop Jalen Battles was the first former Razorback to hear his name called Monday afternoon, going 164th overall to the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth round. A trio of former Hogs — left-handed pitcher Evan Taylor, right-hander Connor Noland and catcher Michael Turner — went in the ninth round to the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, respectively. Right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion rounded out the group when he was selected in the 10th round by the New York Mets.

With Turner's selection, the Razorbacks have more players taken through the first two days of the MLB draft than the six they had chosen last year. It is the first time in program history Arkansas has had eight top-10 round picks.

Battles became the 13th Arkansas player in the last five seasons to be taken in the top five rounds. The 164th pick is valued at approximately $328,200.

Miami picked Taylor 262nd, a pick valued at approximately $165,200. The Cubs followed the Marlins pick with Noland, whose slot is valued $700 less than his left-handed former teammate. The righty is Chicago's third Arkansas draft pick in the last two seasons, joining outfielder Christian Franklin and catcher Casey Opitz.

Upon signing, Turner will reunite with batterymate Peyton Pallette on the south side of Chicago. The graduate transfer catcher went 281st overall, a pick valued at approximately $157,700.

Vermillion went 299th overall, a pick valued at approximately $152,400.

The draft is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Coverage can be streamed on MLB.com