HawgBeat - Five SEC programs off to a hot start for 2022

The 2022 recruiting class has just kicked off but there are already teams in Power Five conferences that have jumped out and started to load up. Here is a look at five SEC programs that are doing well so far.

LSU

There is going to be a battle like always atop the SEC team recruiting rankings but right now LSU leads the way and it’s because the Tigers have been super successful regionally. Five-star quarterback Walker Howard headlines the Tigers' class, but LSU has seven four-star pledges as well with offensive lineman Will Campbell and defensive back Laterrance Welch standing out the most. All three of those players are in-state prospects as it’s no surprise LSU is loading up with local players again. Will five-star safety Jacoby Mathews end up in Baton Rouge as well?

GEORGIA

The Bulldogs have the highest average star rating by far in the SEC right now at 4.25 which should be a very good sign for Georgia to possibly win another team recruiting crown if they can keep up with this incredible pace of elite players. Out of eight commitments, three are five-stars in quarterback Gunner Stockton and defensive tackle Keithian Alexander and Tyre West. Another five-star defensive lineman was expected in the class in Mykel Williams but the in-state star has decided to delay his decision. Georgia is also involved with five-star Walter Nolen, five-star linebacker Shawn Murphy (who said the Bulldogs are recruiting him hardest) and others. It should be another good year for coach Kirby Smart and Co., as they chase a real national title.

TEXAS A&M

Other than LSU with one and Georgia with three, there are no other five-star commitments in the SEC but the Aggies are doing a phenomenal job with the start of their 2022 class with an intense focus on in-state prospects. Seven of eight pledges are from Texas with Fayetteville, Ark., four-star speedster Isaiah Sategna being the outlier. And Texas A&M has a big-time focus on five-stars that could join the class including cornerback Denver Harris and offensive linemen Kam Dewberry and Devon Campbell among others.

ALABAMA

Alabama has not finished fourth or lower in the SEC team recruiting rankings since 2007 so during the Nick Saban era the expectation is tops not only in the conference rankings but nationally as well. There is definitely a focus to get prospects on campus for summer workouts before expecting too many commitments so it could be slow for a while but Alabama is right in position to strike and shoot up the conference rankings by the time the early signing period rolls around. Four of five commitments are four-stars led by quarterback Ty Simpson, who picked the Crimson Tide over Clemson and others. The high four- and five-star influx should commence in due time.

ARKANSAS

A regional - and a focus on in-state recruits - has benefited Arkansas early in this recruiting cycle with the fifth-best team so far in the SEC although the average star ranking will have to rise for the Razorbacks to stay here. Sam Pittman and his staff have some big wins, though, like four-star running back Rashad Dubinion from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove. Recently, there has been a run of in-state commitments led by three-star offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee although the Razorbacks’ in-state success has been mixed thus far.

