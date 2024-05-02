MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five-star guard Meleek Thomas is one of the more well-traveled prospects in the 2025 class. The Pittsburgh-based junior has already toured Pitt, Auburn, Penn State, Kentucky and others. Now, Thomas has plans for another round of travel that will include trips to both Indiana and Arkansas.

Rivals recently caught up to the in-demand junior for a conversation about all things related to his recruitment.

*****

ON HIS LAST VISIT:

“My last visit was to the University of Pittsburgh – my hometown. It was good. Their pitch to me is, ‘You don’t have to go anywhere to get everything you want out of a school. You could just be here and be home.’ I like the staff. I like the players. I like the city.”

ON FUTURE VISIT PLANS:

“I’m going to go to UConn and Arkansas. I’m going to take my Indiana official again. All of these are officials. I’m going to go to Miami and Kansas, too.”

ON HIS MOST RECENT CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS’ JOHN CALIPARI:

“He told me he has been recruiting me for as long as he has for a reason. He says he wants me with him no matter where he is, and now it’s Arkansas.”

ON UCONN:

“It’s a great program. You go there to win. UConn speaks for itself. They just won a national championship and, two weeks later, they are right back at practice. That is a hard-working program. That’s basically their pitch to me. If I go there, the work never stops, and that’s how they turn me into a pro.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT:

“I don’t have a set timetable. I want to take most of my visits in the next couple months and then I’ll commit whenever God tells me to commit.”