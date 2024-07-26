The Arkansas basketball program has received its first commitment in the class of 2025, as five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Friday.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound Michigan native, Acuff is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in his class and is viewed as a potential one-and-done prospect once he makes it to campus. He chose the Hoop Hogs over Kansas and Michigan, and also held offers from Alabama, UConn, Houston, Kentucky, Ohio State, St John's and more.

As a member of the FIBA U18 Team representing the United States, Acuff started all six games and collected MVP and All-Star Five honors after averaging a team-high 17.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 4.0 APG in 24.2 MPG.

Acuff's best outing came in the final against Argentina, when he recorded 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

The five-star also played in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Peach Jam Invitational to conclude the circuit season. He averaged 20.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 80.8 percent from the free throw line.