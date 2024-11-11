Five-star guard Meleek Thomas commits to Arkansas

First-year Arkansas head coach John Calipari has landed his second five-star recruit of the 2025 high school recruiting class, as shooting guard Meleek Thomas announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Monday.

Thomas was on Arkansas' campus the weekend of Oct. 5 with fellow five-star guard commit Darius Acuff Jr., and both were able to take in the football team's field-storming win over No. 4 Tennessee.

Prior to his commitment decision, Thomas discussed what he was looking for in a school and Arkansas clearly fit most of his criteria.

"The biggest factor in my decision, it will probably be how hard the coach is going to coach me," Thomas said in an interview with Overtime. The play style, I want to do everything that translates to the next level. So, with me in the right positions, coming off the right sets and the right reads, the right actions."

"I'm very family oriented. How are they going to take care of my family? My people got my back forever. I want to play alongside the best as well. Just so I'm getting that competition level, everyday it's battles, everday we got the same mindset."