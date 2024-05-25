After last weekend’s session at Nike EYBL Indy, UPlay Canada wing Will Riley is looking primed and ready to level up from his No. 15 ranking in the Rivals150 and make a play for the top 10.

Riley pumped in 25.8 points, three rebounds and 2.8 assists to lead UPlay to a 3-1 record, easily making him one of, if not the top 2025 prospect in attendance for the weekend.

Still, at this point, it may not be the 2025 class that Riley is interested in ascending in.

“I’m still deciding on whether I’m staying in 2025 or if I’ll reclass to 2024,” Riley said. “I just don’t know yet.”