BATON ROUGE, La. — The No. 5 Diamond Hogs suffered their first series defeat of the 2023 season over the weekend, becoming the latest in a long line of victims to the unbelievably talented No. 1 LSU Tigers.

Arkansas shocked the college baseball world Friday, outlasting flamethrower Paul Skenes and eventually winning 9-3 in 10 innings. The sleeping giant awoke the next day, netting 19 runs across two victories over the Razorbacks.

With the end of a 15-game winning streak turning into the Hogs’ first losing skid of the campaign, here are five takeaways from the top-five showdown at Alex Box Stadium: