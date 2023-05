FAYETTEVILLE — The Diamond Hogs are looking more and more like the best team in the SEC with every passing week, and time is running out for others to prove otherwise.

Arkansas returned home to take two of three games from the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend, improving to 19-8 while others in contention regressed.

With another series victory in the books and an SEC title becoming a more realistic possibility, here are five key takeaways from the weekend's action at Baum-Walker Stadium: