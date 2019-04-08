Hours after signing the papers, new Head Hog Eric Musselman met with his players to introduce himself, to tell them what to expect from him and what he expects from them in return. Considering the way his predecessor was let go by the University, the meeting easily could've been a little uncomfortable, but Musselman's energy combined with his hopeful, confident attitude looks to have put the players at ease, many of them reacting to his hire positively on social media. Here are the five most important takeaways from the meeting (video posted below), a lot of the messaging may be repeated in his official introduction at 3 p.m.:

Development

Musselman told the players he'll begin by meeting with each player individually and maybe start working them out in groups while he gets his staff in place, but he also said he'll be using a lot of statistics to get the most out of his players which is a change of pace from Anderson's style. At Nevada, Musselman was able to use the transfer portal and bring in players that weren't necessarily living up to their potential. He pieced his teams together just right and was able to take them to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons. Putting his players in the right positions and right roles is a strength of his and using statistics to show the players what their role should be is just one way he can take them to the next level. He plans to use numbers to motivate players to hit their goals with more consistency next season.

Confidence

"I came here because I think we can do really special things, really special things. And I mean that. And I mean next year, not two years or three years. But you guys have to believe it. I can think it in my head and everything, but I’m going to tell you we have enough right here even if there’s no recruit added because I’ve watched enough film. We have enough right here to make the NCAA Tournament and that’s got to be our goal. That’s what you guys have got to be thinking every single day." - Musselman I mean, woah. Love the confidence. Most folks who watched the team last year would say no, there's not enough talent on the team to make the tournament, especially with Daniel Gafford out of the picture, but Musselman oozed confidence when addressing the players. Confidence in his own abilities to get the team where he wants them to go and confidence that the team has the talent to win big if they're willing to give it the effort required.

Relationships

Every parent wants to know that their student-athlete is being taken care of when they send them off to college, and Musselman has been consistent in his player-first messaging since way back. He even quoted Chad Morris in 2015 on Twitter saying, "It's not about the plays. It's about the players." The former Nevada head coach has received an outpour of support from his former players, showing that even though he left them, they love and respect him for what he did for them as individuals and for the team. He told the Razorbacks, "I'm going to love you guys, I'm going to push you guys and I can . promise you that I will help you become the best player that you can become."

Trust

A guy like Musselman could've easily walked in to the meeting and demanded the players put their trust in him, but he made it a point to tell them he just wants the opportunity to earn their trust. Given how attached many of the Hogs were to Mike Anderson, that attitude probably won a lot of points for him with the players.

Effort

Arkansas now has two head coaches in Musselman and Chad Morris who are masters of motivation. While Anderson struggled to get the most out of his players every game, Musselman's energy commands equal energy from his players, which will in turn result in more wins. Arkansas lost a handful of tight games this season that could've gotten them tournament eligible but their failure to dig deep and play through the buzzer cost them.

I'm going to love you guys.

I'm going to push you guys.



And I can promise you that I will help you become the best player that you can become. pic.twitter.com/iuFkuuhYOl — Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@RazorbackMBB) April 8, 2019