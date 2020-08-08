HawgBeat - Fixing the SEC's failure to create balanced 2020 schedules

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The outcry from Arkansas fans was immediate.

It started as soon as Florida and Georgia flashed up on the SEC Network as the Razorbacks’ two extra opponents in the 10-game, conference-only slate for 2020 and only picked up steam as national media weighed in.

“Arkansas is about to live out the SMU death penalty without being put on the death penalty,” wrote Big Ten reporter Rainer Sabin on Twitter. “Could take years for Hogs to recover.”

“When looking at the entire puzzle - it’s what the league wants you to do! - we don’t see the fairness in this decision at all,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Arkansas got the shaft.”

“Poor Sam Pittman,” wrote AL.com editor John Talty. “The excitable ‘Yes Sir!’ head coach got nothing but coal from commissioner Greg Sankey on Friday.”

The SEC claimed it was aiming for fairness. Sankey said in a statement that the conference aimed to “create a schedule that is as competitive as possible” and the SEC Network crew implored viewers to “look at the entire puzzle” and “think of it as a whole.”

It’s important to note that stronger teams will have a weaker strength of schedule and vice versa - LSU doesn’t have to play LSU and Arkansas doesn’t get to play Arkansas, after all - but that can be removed when looking only at the crossover games.

Two - one permanent, one rotating - were already on each team’s schedule. Looking at the entire puzzle and thinking of it as a whole would mean looking at those, as well as the two extra ones revealed Friday evening.

On the surface, Arkansas and Missouri adding the top two teams from the other division appeared to be the conference blatantly trying to, as Dellenger put it, give them “the shaft,” while Alabama, LSU and Georgia seemingly got favorable treatment from the conference.

Upon further inspection, though, the Tigers were already slated to play Mississippi State and Arkansas. Those two schools finished fifth and last, respectively, in the division and combined to go just 3-13 in conference play last year, making it the easiest pair of previously scheduled crossover games in the SEC.

Even after adding LSU and Alabama to its schedule, the combined conference record of Missouri’s four SEC West opponents is just 17-15.

On the flip side, the Crimson Tide landed games against Kentucky and Missouri, two of the three SEC East teams that went 3-5 in conference play last season. However, it’s important to note that they already had Georgia and Tennessee - which finished first and third, respectively, in the East last year - on their schedule. The combined SEC records of Alabama’s four cross over opponents is actually a tough 18-14.

As good of a job as the SEC did balancing those schedules, it completely botched some others.

The Razorbacks were already scheduled to Missouri and Tennessee, and then picked up Georgia and Florida. Those four teams went a combined 21-11 in SEC play last season, making it by far the toughest crossover schedule. It’s two games tougher than South Carolina’s slate (19-13) and three games tougher than Alabama and Auburn’s slates (18-14).

By adding Missouri and Vanderbilt to its previously scheduled games against Florida and South Carolina, LSU’s crossover opponents have a just 13-19 combined record - which is tied with Mississippi State for the easiest schedule.

There is an eight-game difference between the toughest crossover schedule (Arkansas’ at 21-11) and the easiest (LSU and Mississippi State’s at 13-19). As seen in the chart below, there’s also a five-game difference between the second-toughest and next easiest slates.