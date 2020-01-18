Sam Pittman said Arkansas's presence would increase in the Sunshine State and that's happened in a hurry. The Hogs landed the commitment of 3-star Pensacola, Florida native Eric Thomas Jr. on Saturday afternoon, the first Florida commit in the 2020 class.

Thomas joins in-state defensive end Blayne Toll and Georgia defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, as well as JUCO addition Julius Coates. He's commitment No.14 in the 2020 class and pushes the class into the top 65 in the nation with plenty more to go.

Thomas was heavily under-recruited for a prospect of his caliber, only reporting offers from Colorado State and Arkansas but the Florida Gators did visit Thomas as the dead period came to an end Friday.

As a senior, Thomas racked up 60 tackles (46 solo), 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception for a touchdown.

Thomas committed to Arkansas before even leaving campus from his official visit and said he was loving the visit leading up to the decision.

There's roughly three weeks left until the National Signing period and the Razorbacks hope to sign a full class. They're wrapping up official visits with eight more undecided prospects this weekend and they're welcoming another seven (at least) next weekend.