College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — KK Robinson will miss the rest of the 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery to repair a bone fracture in his right foot, the UA announced Sunday night.

The surgery happened Sunday, just four days after the freshman complained of foot pain during halftime of Arkansas’ loss at Tennessee. He was spotted on crutches and in a boot during Saturday’s win over Georgia.

Head coach Eric Musselman told the media after the Tennessee game that the injury had been bothering him since the Red-White game in November.

One of the Razorbacks’ four in-state signees in the 2020 class, Robinson began his high school career at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock before playing his sophomore and junior seasons at Bryant.

As a senior, the four-star prospect attended Oak Hill Academy - which has a prestigious basketball program - in Virginia and eventually rose to No. 65 in the Rivals150. He was also ranked as the 14th-best point guard in the country.

Despite those accolades, Robinson struggled to get consistent playing time over the first 11 games of his freshman season with the Razorbacks.

Although he appeared in each game, he averaged just 8.4 minutes per game, which was the fewest among the four freshmen. When he was on the floor, he averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 assists and 0.9 rebounds.

After playing less than two minutes in each of Arkansas’ first two SEC games, Robinson got nearly five minutes of action in the first half at Tennessee on Wednesday before being shut down because of the aforementioned injury.

It is the second significant injury the Razorbacks have sustained in the last week. Prior to last Saturday’s game, it was revealed that forward Justin Smith will miss 3-6 weeks because he needed surgery on an ankle injury suffered at Auburn.

Arkansas will also be without forward Abayomi Iyiola this season because of a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason.