Ford signs NLI, completes Hogs' 2022 class

FAYETTEVILLE — All of the signatures are officially in.

Derrian Ford, the four-star guard from Magnolia, became the fifth and final player for the Class of 2022 to send his National Letter of Intent to Arkansas on Sunday, as he decided to wait and do it on his 18th birthday.

He completes a class that is No. 5 nationally, according to Rivals. Jordan Walsh, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr. signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, while Nick Smith Jr. signed Saturday.

The Razorbacks are getting the reigning Class 4A Player of the Year, as voted on by the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association, who averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists for the Panthers as a junior.

Baylor, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and many other top programs pursued Ford's talents, but the in-state product ultimately decided to stay home. He committed to Arkansas in July.

With Ford officially on board, the Razorbacks are believed to be done recruiting high school players in the 2022 class. If that's the case, they'll finish with five players in the Rivals150.