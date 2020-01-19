Arkansas welcomed two former commits to campus this weekend for official visits but no decisions yet on whether they'll rejoin the fold. They made a lot of progress with Crockett, Texas tight end Allen Horace who is a very high priority target.

Horace had already taken one official visit to Arkansas before his decommitment but he hadn't yet met his potential future coach, new hire Jon Cooper.

“It went a lot smoother than last time, everything was more well put together," Horace said. "The coaches were nice, I like coach Pittman, he’s a pretty cool guy. Coach Cooper is a nice guy, he’s pretty cool.”

Along with tours he's already taken, plenty of conversations and lots of good food, Horace, who is also an impressive basketball player, attended the basketball game against Kentucky. He described the atmosphere in Bud Walton as "nutty."

The 3-star from East Texas is such an important piece to this class due to Arkansas's rough scholarship situation at tight end. The Hogs only have two scholarship tight ends after the departure of Grayson Gunter, Chase Harrell and CJ O'Grady. Without Horace, Arkansas would be down to former walk-on Blake Kern and redshirt freshman Hudson Henry.

“Yeah, they told me that, I was amazed," Horace said. "For me, that’s a good thing. I want to come make an impact early.”