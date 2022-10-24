FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Former Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, who was with the program from 2015 to 2018, made his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Svendborg, Denmark, native came to Fayetteville by way of IMG Academy in Florida filled in for Wyatt Teller at right guard, who suffered a calf injury last week against the Patriots.

“It’s a great opportunity to come in and get my first start and all of that, but (I’m) surrounded by some great players,” Froholdt told reporters Friday leading up to the game. “Wyatt’s helped me out throughout the week as well sitting in meetings and tidbits and all of that stuff, so yeah, feel really good about going out there and competing.”

The Browns lost the contest against the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked five times for 35 yards, and the offense rushed for just 113 yards on 24 carries.

Froholdt was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived and spent time in Houston before joining the Browns.

He is only the second Denmark native to be drafted in the NFL, joining kicker Morten Anderson in 1982.

Froholdt came to Arkansas as a defensive tackle, and switched to the offensive line for his sophomore season, where he started every game until he left the program for the NFL in 2018.

While at Arkansas, Froholdt was voted All-SEC by the Associated Press in 2018. In 2017, he was voted All-SEC by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.

Reports say Teller may be injured for more than one week, so Froholdt may find himself in the starting lineup again next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.