Former Arkansas OT Andrew Chamblee to enter transfer portal
Former Arkansas redshirt-sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee plans to enter the transfer portal, he confirmed to HawgBeat.
The news comes after head coach Sam Pittman previously said March 5 that Chamblee was no longer a member of the Razorbacks football program.
"Andrew Chamblee just lost the love for the game and decided to start his professional, you know, start his college as a regular student career," Pittman said March 5.
Chamblee has since made multiple social media posts with his 2023 SEC Freshman All-SEC award following that statement, seemingly refuting it.
A former three-star recruit out of Maumelle, Chamblee started eight games for Arkansas last season and finished with a 52.2 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. In 405 snaps, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also had a 40.9 pass block grade and a 55.9 run block grade.
Arkansas Bio:
2022 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted in his first season at Arkansas.
HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early and participated in spring practices … Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Ranked the No. 2 player in Arkansas and No. 17 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports … Played offensive line for Kirk Horton at Maumelle High School … High school teammates with fellow classmate Nico Davillier … Member of ESPN’s 300 … Named a 2022 All-American and an All-American Bowl participant for his performance as a senior … Earned a 91.9 grade as a senior with 22.5 pancake blocks, 27.5 knockdowns and 10 drive blocks … As a junior started at left tackle for a team that went 6-4 and qualified for the playoffs … In his sophomore season, helped Maumelle to an 8-3 record and playoff appearance … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Jonathan and Sheri Chamblee … Has two brothers, Tristan and Gabriel … Born June 17, 2004.