Former Arkansas redshirt-sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee plans to enter the transfer portal, he confirmed to HawgBeat.

The news comes after head coach Sam Pittman previously said March 5 that Chamblee was no longer a member of the Razorbacks football program.

"Andrew Chamblee just lost the love for the game and decided to start his professional, you know, start his college as a regular student career," Pittman said March 5.

Chamblee has since made multiple social media posts with his 2023 SEC Freshman All-SEC award following that statement, seemingly refuting it.

A former three-star recruit out of Maumelle, Chamblee started eight games for Arkansas last season and finished with a 52.2 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. In 405 snaps, the 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle also had a 40.9 pass block grade and a 55.9 run block grade.