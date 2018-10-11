Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will be on campus at North Carolina this weekend when the Tar Heels play Virginia Tech, kicking off what is set to be a series of trips for the former four-star. Bryant told Rivals.com that he will follow his unofficial visit to Chapel Hill up with an official visit to Arkansas for the Razorbacks game against Tulsa on Oct. 20.

"I'm going to take my first official visit to Arkansas," Bryant said Wednesday. "I'm excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer."

Since leaving the Clemson football team last month, Bryant has been taking graduate classes while working out to stay in shape. His plan is to wrap up the academic semester at Clemson, before enrolling early at the school of his choice in January.

Bryant is hoping to find a school where he can play next year and have a chance to win, while working to earn a shot at the NFL. As a graduate student, Bryant is free to transfer to the school of his choice and will be eligible to play next season.

Last season at Clemson, Bryant started every game for the Tigers as they clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. He finished the year with 2,802 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also ran for 665 yards and 11 scores. He started the first four games of this season for the Tigers, before being replaced by five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Since announcing his decision to transfer and receiving his release from the Tigers, more than 15 Power Five programs have reached out to Bryant. In addition to UNC and Clemson, Bryant is also working to schedule official visits to Louisville and Missouri, with those dates still to be determined.