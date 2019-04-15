New Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is wasting no time setting up visits for some transfers who could come in and make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks in 2019-2020.

While Musselman is still working to set up a visit date for former 4-star guard, Big East All-Freshman Haanif Cheatham, sources have confirmed he'll host 6-foot-8 power forward Jeantal Cylla this weekend. This is the first scheduled visit of the Musselman era.

Cylla was an unranked 3-star prospect coming out of high school in Florida where he played his summer ball for the Showtime Ballers. Cylla committed to Florida Atlantic and he started 24 games as a true freshman for the Owls.

He scored 9.7 points per game, leading the team in scoring during Conference USA play. His production and minutes declined in his sophomore season, scoring 7.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Florida native decided to transfer and sat one season before beginning to play at UNC Wilmington. Cylla put on 30 healthy pounds and is now a full-grown competitor ready to play on a bigger stage again.

At Wilmington, Cylla improved his shooting percentage to 42.7% and his free throw shooting to 84.8%. He scored 13.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds per game, becoming the team's second most productive starter.

The Arkansas visit is the grad transfer's first. He's in contact with other programs and is working on setting up more visits. He'll have one year left to play.

Arkansas has three scholarships left for next season and with the exception of potential 2019 re-classifier 5-star Kyree Walker, Musselman will likely fill those spots with transfer additions. Cylla would fit in the four spot with Gabe Osabuohien and Adrio Bailey.