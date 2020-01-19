Arkansas has the rare opportunity to land a former SEC starter for the 2020 season. Sam Pittman and his new staff hosted former 4-star pro-style quarterback Feleipe Franks for an official visit and he's on the clock to make a decision.

Franks has technically already passed the last day to enroll for spring classes, which was Friday, but it's very possible he's already enrolled and simply not publicly announced his decision.

“I have to make (a decision) in like the next two days, so the next two days,” Franks said Sunday after his official visit.

Students get Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday so, if Franks has enrolled, he'll be back in Fayetteville by Tuesday to start classes.

As for how the visit went, Franks kept is short and simple.

“It was good, the weekend overall was good," Franks said. "It was a good visit. (Highlight was) just how genuine everybody is. I think that’s something that’s really good and something you don’t get much of nowadays, but that was the best part.”

Franks, who played his best season in 2018 before dislocating and breaking his ankle three games into 2019, would be working with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles. Meeting the former FSU coordinator was a major part of the visit and will inevitably play into the decision.

“That’s what I came down here for," Franks said. "Not really flashy, this, that and the other, but just to talk ball, so I liked it.”

Franks and Briles were close all visit long, including at the Arkansas-Kentucky basketball game on Saturday afternoon. The former Gator would be joining a room with three scholarship quarterbacks, Jack Lindsey, John Stephen Jones and K.J. Jefferson, who all played in 2019 but none of them attempted more than 31 passes. Franks has played over 1,400 snaps in the SEC.