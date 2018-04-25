My mama ask me how it feel to be in this position To be honest mama, I swear that this just the beginning Then she said baby don't you stop 'til you at the finish Don't forget you came a long way from them trenches 📌🤫 #Doitforpopz #slatt 🐍🖤 pic.twitter.com/2T6EpjY3hy

Former Razorback forward Darious Hall has committed to DePaul University and former guard CJ Jones has picked Middle Tennessee State via their Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

Hall announced his intentions to transfer from the Razorback basketball program following his freshman year. Many have questioned the decision based on his first-year success (5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 14 minutes per game) and expected role next season, but the Little Rock (Ark.) native decided to look elsewhere in order to “better himself…on and off the court.”

DePaul University, founded in 1898, is a private school in Chicago (Ill.). The Blue Demons went 11-20 (4-14) in the Big East this past season and have only won 20 total games in the past two years. Hall will be a sophomore next season but must sit out a redshirt year before receiving his final three years of eligibility.

Guard CJ Jones is the other Razorback finding a new home this offseason. Jones played 14 minutes per game as well as a sophomore, scoring 6.3 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from three.

Middle Tennessee State finished 25-8 (16-2) and lost in the second round of the NIT tournament. Another former Hog hooper, Jacorey Williams, transferred and finished his collegiate career there as well.

The Hogs recently signed JUCO guard Mason Jones, brother of former Duke baller Matt Jones, out of Connors State College in Warner (Okla.). The 6-5 shooting guard averaged 15.5 points per game on 51.5 percent shooting this season. Head coach Mike Anderson still has another scholarship to give out but could pocket it for next year.