Arkansas will officially head to Fort Collins on Saturday, September 8, 2018 for the second game in Chad Morris’ inaugural season to take on the Colorado State Rams at 6:30 pm (CT) on CBS Sports Network, according to the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday.

Coming off a 4-8 campaign last season and an offseason filled with transition, Arkansas will look to take advantage of a perceived less-taxing non-conference schedule in Morris' first year. The Hogs kick off the 2018 season at home in the newly-renovated Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 1 against Eastern Illinois before heading to Colorado the following weekend.

Colorado State went 7-6 (5-3) last year in the Mountain West and lost 31-28 to Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl. The Rams will have new faces at multiple spots this season, including the quarterback position where Collin Hill, the expected 2018 starter, tore his ACL this spring for the second time. Washington transfer KJ Carta-Samuels will enroll in May and should push for playing time. CSU opens the season with Hawaii on August 25 and then in-state rival Colorado on August 31 prior to welcoming the Razorbacks to CSU Stadium.

Arkansas was originally scheduled to play Michigan in Ann Arbor in this slot, but the Wolverines backed out of their agreement and paid a $2 million buyout so they could renew their rivalry with Notre Dame instead.

According to a release from the university, Arkansas leads the all-time series with Colorado State, 3-0, with all three contests taking place in Little Rock.