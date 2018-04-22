Ticker
Arkansas makes Miller's top group following visit

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

Mnnkxe8hzmlq7qiipz8b
Danny West, HawgSports.com

Charlotte (NC) Country Day offensive lineman Triston Miller has Arkansas in his top three after a successful official visit weekend in Fayetteville.

Miller said he and his parents came away impressed by their time with Razorback head coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

"It was really fun," Miller said. "The facilities are really nice, all the coaches are really nice. I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with them.

