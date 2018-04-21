Here's how the Hogs fell in two straight in Starkville on Saturday:

A rough weekend got rougher as Arkansas never found its footing, dropping both games in Saturday's doubleheader, 5-3 and 7-5, and getting swept by Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville (Miss.).

GAME TWO:

A pitcher's duel between Kacey Murphy and Ethan Small ensued for the first two and a half innings as both teams were held scoreless on only 2 hits apiece.

The Bulldogs jumped on the board first in the bottom of the third, 1-0, on a solo shot to left by Rowdey Jordan. Murphy settled down and forced three straight groundouts to end the inning.

Kjerstad knocked a frozen rope down the right field line that would've turned into a double, but it was ruled foul and he ended up walking on the next pitch. Shaddy singled through the left side, putting two runners on with one out. Bonfield then put through a two-out RBI single to center, scoring Kjerstad. Shaddy was thrown out trying to reach third, but the run scored prior to the out, tying the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth.

Murphy had only given up 1 run on 4 hits through four innings but ran into a rough patch in the bottom of the fifth, surrendering 2 runs on 3 hits. The Bulldogs strung together an RBI single and an RBI double by Luke Alexander and Tanner Allen, respectively, to take a 3-1 lead.

Evan Lee pinch hit for Luke Bonfield in the top of the seventh and led off with a solo shot to left field, pulling Arkansas back within 1 run, 3-2.

Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Arkansas with two outs in the top of the eighth, but Dominic Fletcher popped out to end the inning.

Cody Scroggins placed two Bulldogs runners on with one out in the bottom of the eighth and was promptly relieved by Zebulon Vermillion. Vermillion gave up a two-out single and was replaced by Kole Ramage. A wild pitch by Ramage brought in a run for MSU and an RBI double by Elijah MacNamee extended Mississippi State's advantage to 5-2 after eight.

Arkansas attempted a last-ditch two-out rally, started by a solo home run from Eric Cole. Martin and Kjerstad logged back to back singles then stole third and second, respectively. Shaddy was hit by the pitch to load the bases with two outs, but Koch struck out, stranding all three runners and losing game two and the series for the Hogs, 5-3.

GAME THREE:

The Razorbacks refused to go down silently in game three, scoring 3 runs on 3 hits in the top of the first. Evan Lee led off with a double then moved to third on a single by Eric Cole. Casey Martin reached on a fielding error and scored Lee for a 1-0 lead. Jared Gates gapped a two-RBI double to give Arkansas a 3-0 edge after the first inning.

Jake Mangum singled up the middle, scoring Mississippi State's first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth and making it 3-1 Arkansas.

In the bottom of the sixth, Justin Foscue laced a leadoff double for the Bulldogs then advanced to third on a groundout. Dustin Skelton grounded out to second but scored Foscue, bringing MSU back within 1 run, 3-2.

Arkansas extended its lead to 4-2 on an RBI single by Casey Opitz through the right side, scoring Jared Gates from third base in the top of the sixth.

Like other innings this series, the Razorbacks decided to implode in the bottom of the seventh. Following a single and a double, an RBI sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout tied the game, 4-4. Isaiah Campbell later gave up an RBI single to Elijah MacNamee, giving MSU a 5-4 lead. Jake Reindl entered in relief, and the Bulldogs tacked on another run on a passed ball dropped by Casey Opitz, making it 6-4 Mississippi State.

Alexander hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, pushing MSU's lead to 7-4.

Bonfield got a run back for Arkansas in the top of the eighth on an RBI single to right, scoring Fletcher and making it 7-5 Bulldogs.

Zach Neff, who pitched in both games today, closed the door on a potential Arkansas comeback, earning the 7-5 win and series sweep for Mississippi State.