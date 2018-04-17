Arkansas is being very selective with offers to running backs in the 2019 class, but one name picking up a lot of momentum is A'Montae Spivey of Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

The Razorbacks got in the picture early for Spivey, who holds other offers from Purdue and Cincinnati. The 6-1, 200-pounder will get his first look at the Hogs when he makes an unofficial trip to Fayetteville this summer.