Spivey staying in close contact with Arkansas

Danny West • HawgSports.com
@DannyWest1
Recruiting Analyst

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Arkansas is being very selective with offers to running backs in the 2019 class, but one name picking up a lot of momentum is A'Montae Spivey of Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

The Razorbacks got in the picture early for Spivey, who holds other offers from Purdue and Cincinnati. The 6-1, 200-pounder will get his first look at the Hogs when he makes an unofficial trip to Fayetteville this summer.

