Updated Scholarship Distribution Chart
RADIO: Monday Segment on Drivetime Sports
Commitment Analysis: Big Country
Barford named MVP, NBA Sleeper
Roberson blown away in Fayetteville
No. 3: Stone rolls with Razorbacks
Arkansas is being very selective with offers to running backs in the 2019 class, but one name picking up a lot of momentum is A'Montae Spivey of Phenix City (Ala.) Central.
The Razorbacks got in the picture early for Spivey, who holds other offers from Purdue and Cincinnati. The 6-1, 200-pounder will get his first look at the Hogs when he makes an unofficial trip to Fayetteville this summer.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news