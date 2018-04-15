Wellington (Texas) offensive lineman Trevor Roberson is still weighing his options, but Arkansas finds itself in strong contention following a successful official visit weekend in Fayetteville.
Roberson, who checked in at a staggering 6-11, 380, said his time on the Hill was an eye opener.
